How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 6

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

The Bowling Green Falcons fell to a 2-4 record courtesy a 35-20 loss to Akron, who the Vols will play in 2022.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

The Pittsburgh Panthers had their bye week in Week 6. Pitt holds a comfortable record heading into more conference play against Virginia Tech and Clemson.

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

The Golden Eagles won their second straight game of the season, beating the North Carolina Central Eagles 27-16. Tennessee Tech now holds a 2-4 record ahead of a date with in-state rival Tennessee State in Week 7.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Florida rebounded after its upset loss against Kentucky with a 42-0 beatdown over Vanderbilt. The Gators remain ranked with a 4-2 record and 2-2 conference record.

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Mizzou returned to winning ways following its blowout loss to Tennessee, beating North Texas in a shootout 48-35. The Tigers now sit at a 3-3 total record with a 0-2 conference record.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

South Carolina travelled to Knoxville to take on the Vols in Neyland Stadium. The Vols drubbed the Gamecocks in the first half 38-7 and held on to win 45-20, marking their first home SEC win of the season. South Carolina falls to a .500 record at 3-3.

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

Ole Miss bested Arkansas in a 52-51 shootout win to improve to 4-1 before heading to face Tennessee in Knoxville for Week 7.

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

In the most shocking game in College Football Week 6, Alabama lost its first game of the season to Texas A&M in a sold out Kyle Field 41-38. Despite a second-half comeback to tie it late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide could not hold off the Aggies, as Jimbo Fisher's squad got the win with a Seth Small game-winning field goal with one second remaining. The game marked the first time a former assistant of Nick Saban turned head coach beat him.

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

Kentucky continued its impressive, undefeated play with a 42-21 win over the struggling LSU in Lexington. Kentucky is now 6-0.

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

Georgia demolished SEC opponent Auburn 34-10, further displaying its number one defense. The Bulldogs now sit at number one in the country after Alabama's loss. Georgia remains undefeated at 6-0.

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

The South Alabama Jaguars lost a nail-biter to Texas State in a 33-31 overtime loss to fall to a 3-2 record, sitting at fourth in Group B of the Sun Belt conference.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt continues its struggles with a 42-0 shutout loss to Florida. The Commodores fall to a 2-4 record with a 0-2 conference record, having gotten outscored 104-0 to SEC opponents Georgia and Florida.

Overall Opponent Performance: 6-5