How Tennessee's 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 5

A look at how the Vols' opponents for the 2021 season fared in Week 5 action

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

Bowling Green lost to Kent State on the road 27-20, dropping the Falcons' record to 2-3.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

The Panthers handled Georgia Tech on the road 52-21, a team that held Clemson to 14 points. Kenny Pickett and the rest of Pitt's squad now have a 4-1 record.

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

The Golden Eagles secured their first win on the year with a 28-17 victory over South East Missouri State

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Florida lost their second game of the year in a 20-13 upset to Kentucky in Lexington, a major win by Kentucky that drops the Gators to 3-2.

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Mizzou got throttled by the Volunteers at home 62-24, allowing Tennessee to rumble for 458 rushing yards as a team. Lead Vols running back Tiyon Evans had 156 and three touchdowns, and Mizzou now has a disappointing 2-3 record with no quality wins.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

The Gamecocks extended their record to 3-2 by handling the Troy Trojans 23-14. South Carolina will travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee in Week 6.

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

Ole Miss lost their first game of the year to Alabama on the road 42-21. Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored four touchdowns on the Ole Miss defense, and the Rebels will take on Arkansas in Week 6 before traveling to Knoxville for Week 7 to play the Vols.

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

Alabama cruised past Ole Miss 42-21 at home, further asserting themselves as the No. 1 team in the country.

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

Kentucky shocked the Florida Gators with a big 20-13 home win. The Wildcats remain undefeated and will host LSU in Week 6.

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

Georgia blanked the red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0 in Athens. The Bulldogs' daunting defense will travel to Auburn in Week 6 to try and continue their perfect season.

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

South Alabama lost a tight one at home to the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns 20-18. The Jaguars now have a 3-1 record and will travel to Texas State for a Week 6 matchup.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt barely beat the winless Connecticut Huskies 30-28 in Nashville. The Commodores are 2-3 and will travel to the Swamp for a Week 6 matchup.

Overall Opponent Performance: 7-5