How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 4

Josh Heupel and the Vols continue to pick up momentum as the season rolls on after a 63-6 throttling of Akron. Tennessee now looks towards SEC play, where the Vols are looking to cement themselves as a legitimate force in the East. The first step is beating a struggling Florida team in what is perhaps Heupel's most important game in his young coaching career. Here's a look at how the Gators and the rest of the Vols opponents performed in Week 3.

Week 1 Opponent Ball State

The Cardinals picked up their first win of 2022 in a 31-0 shutout of Murray State.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

The Panthers responded to their loss to the Vols with a 34-13 victory over Western Michigan. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis remained sidelined after going down with injury against Tennessee.

Week 3 Opponent Akron

The Zips were this week's matchup for the Vols. Akron was throttled by Tennessee 63-7 while only amassing 276 yards of offense.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

The Gators offensive struggles continued as they prepare to head to Neyland this week. After an impressive Week One performance against the Utes, quarterback Anthony Richardson has gone silent in his past two games with 0 touchdowns and four interceptions. Florida barely escaped against South Florida after a holder miscue caused the game-tying kick to go wide-right, giving the Gators a 31-28 win despite being 24.5 point favorites.

Week 6 Opponent LSU

LSU seems to be finding a rhythm in 2022 with two straight victories. After trailing 13-0 to Mississippi State, the Tigers roared back to outscore the Bulldogs 31-3 the rest of the way in their 31-16 victory. The comeback included three fourth quarter touchdowns to seal the win and put Brian Kelly's squad over .500.

Week 7 Opponent Alabama

The Tide blew out an inferior opponent in UL Monroe, 63-7, but Bryce Young was anything but perfect as he threw his first two picks of the season.

Week 8 Opponent UT Martin

The Skyhawks' offense struggled in a 30-7 loss to Boise St., accumulating just 162 yards of total offense.

Week 9 Opponent Kentucky

Kentucky wasn't perfect, but still led a 31-0 shutout over Youngstown State. Quarterback Will Levis threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns, but he also added two picks.

Week 10 Opponent Georgia

The reigning national champs have been the clear best team all season. The victim this week was SEC foe South Carolina, who the Dogs pounced 48-7. The Bulldogs finally allowed their first touchdown of the season, but it was in garbage time with a minute left in the game. It will be interesting to see if the Vols can find offensive success in Week 10.

Week 11 Opponent Missouri

The Tigers defeated Abilene Christian 34-17. Brady Cook threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Week 12 Opponent South Carolina

The Gamecocks fell to the Bulldogs 48-7. The bright side? South Carolina is the only team to find the end zone against Georgia, which counts for something, right?

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

The Commodores already have more wins than last year, improving to 3-1 with a 38-28 win over Northen Illinois. Freshman quarterback AJ Swann led a comeback from two scores down, throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns.