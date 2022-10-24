How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 8

Tennessee won big over FCS and in-state opponent UT Martin, 65-24. The Vols will now jump back into SEC play and face No. 19 Kentucky. Here's a look at how the Wildcats and the rest of the Vols' 2022 opponents performed in Week 8.

Week 1 Opponent Ball State

The Cardinals' three-game win streak came to an end by way of a 20-16 loss to Eastern Michigan. Running back Chris Steele ran for 100 yards for the third straight game, a total he has failed to reach just twice this season.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

Pitt came out of its bye week sluggishly with a 24-10 loss to Louisville. Quarterback Kedon Slovis passed for just 158 yards and threw for two interceptions. A bright spot in the contest for the Panthers was running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 129 yards and provided the only touchdown for Pitt.

Week 3 Opponent Akron

The Zips have now lost seven straight after falling 33-27 to Kent State despite quarterback DJ Irons playing very well. He threw for 383 yards and three total touchdowns, but the lack of a run game continues to hurt Akron's chances.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

BYE

Week 6 Opponent LSU

LSU defeated No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season to win its second straight. Jayden Daniels had his best game of the year. He threw for 248 yards and two scores and rushed for 121 yards and three scores. After Ole Miss took an early 17-3 lead, the Tigers answered by out scoring the Rebels 42-3 the rest of the way.

Week 7 Opponent Alabama

The Tide rolled No. 24 Mississippi State 30-6 with the Bulldogs' only touchdown coming in the final seconds of the game. Alabama shutdown Mike Leach's air raid offense, holding quarterback Will Rogers to a 50% completion percentage and no touchdowns.

Week 8 Opponent UT Martin

UT Martin fell to the Vols 65-24. The defense had no answer for the high-powered Tennessee offense. The Skyhawks offense was moving fairly well against the Tennessee defense, but quarterback Dresser Winn threw a pick to William Wright and led the offense to stall out until the end of the game. Receiver George Qualls caught two touchdown passes in the final two quarters to make the scoreboard a little prettier on their side.

Week 9 Opponent Kentucky

BYE

Week 10 Opponent Georgia

BYE

Week 11 Opponent Missouri

The battle of two winless teams in SEC play ended in a Missouri win. The Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 17-14. Mizzou led 17-0 at the end of the first half, but began the second half with a fumble that was returned for a Vandy touchdown. The Tigers never returned to form after that, but ultimately held on for the win.

Week 12 Opponent South Carolina

South Carolina has now rattled off four straight wins after defeating Texas A&M 30-24. The Gamecocks opened the game with a Xavier Legette kick return for a touchdown. South Carolina used Aggie mistakes to keep its grip on the game firm. An interception and fumble recovery in their first two defensive drives set up a 17-0 start, a lead that would never be given up.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt's comeback effort faltered, and it fell to Missouri 17-14. The Commodores remain winless in SEC play. After trailing 17-0 at the half, a CJ Taylor fumble recovery for a touchdown ignited two unanswered touchdowns, but Vandy couldn't pull ahead after a turnover on downs on the final drive.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.