How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 9

Tennessee picked up a huge blowout win over SEC East foe Kentucky. The Vols continue to pick up momentum as they march through the 2022 slate. Tennessee is now set to face their last big test of the regular season, No. 1 Georgia. Here's a look at how the Bulldogs and the rest of Tennessee's 2022 opponents performed in Week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Ball State

BYE

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

The Panthers lost its second in a row, falling to No. 21 North Carolina 42-21. Israel Abanikanda continues to be a bright spot for the team, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Kedon Slovis finished his third straight game without a touchdown and had a completed just 45% of his passes. Pitt led 24-14 in the third quarter, but the Tar Heels went on to score 28 unanswered points.

Week 3 Opponent Akron

Akron lost its seventh straight game, moving to 1-8 and 0-5 in the MAC after a 27-9 loss to Miami(OH). The Zips air-heavy offense couldn't get anything going despite what DJ Irons' 316 yards says. The lack of a run game continues to hurt Akron as starting running back Clyde Price took eight carried for just 14 yards.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Anthony Richardson's inconsistent play yet again was the story in the Gators' 42-20 loss to Georgia. Six of Florida's eight first-half drives ended in punts and the Gators ended the half down 28-3. However, they opened the second half forcing two Georgia turnovers and 17 unanswered points, coming within 8 points of the Bulldogs. Both the Gators' offense and defense stalled out after that, and they weren't able to complete the comeback.

Week 6 Opponent LSU

BYE

Week 7 Opponent Alabama

BYE

Week 8 Opponent UT Martin

After a blowout loss to Tennessee, the Skyhawks got back on track this week, defeating Houston Christian 52-28. UT Martin's running game was the story as Zak Wallace and Sam Franklin combined for 294 yards and five scores on the day.

Week 9 Opponent Kentucky

The Wildcats were unable to get anything going in their 44-6 loss to the red-hot Vols on Saturday night. Will Levis was held under 100 yards and threw three interceptions. Just as Kentucky started to get things going, a deflected red-zone interception in the second quarter sucked any remaining life out of the offense.

Week 10 Opponent Georgia

The No. 1 team in the country was anything but perfect in its 42-20 win over Florida. Stetson Bennett threw for 316 yards and two scores, but he also threw two picks, the last of which let Florida back in the game. Georgia cleaned things up to close out the game but still showed that they are far from the juggernaut we thought they were at the beginning of the season.

Week 11 Opponent Missouri

Missouri put on a defensive clinic and picked up its first SEC win in a 23-10 triumph over No. 25 South Carolina. The Tigers held Spencer Rattler to 171 yards and a pick while allowing just 32 yards on the ground.

Week 12 Opponent South Carolina

The Gamecocks had won four in a row heading into Saturday and found themselves in the top-25, but everything came tumbling down in a 23-10 loss to Missouri. South Carolina couldn't get anything going on offense, and in the second half, all but one drive ended in a punt or turnover.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

BYE