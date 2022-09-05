How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week One

Tennessee cruised to an easy 59-10 victory over Ball State in week one, and the Vols have now turned their attention to Pitt this week. In this article, we take a look at how Tennessee's 2022 opponents, past (most recent in this case) and future fared in week one.

Week 1 Opponent Ball State

The Cardinals lost 59-10 at the hands of Tennessee in week one.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

The Panthers got off to a so-so start following their 2021 ACC championship campaign. A renewed rivalry led Pat Narduzzi's program into a hostile environment for the "Backyard Brawl" against West Virginia. Still, despite some struggles, help from a late defensive score, and an overturned catch at the goal line on fourth down, the Panthers survived 38-31.

Week 3 Opponent Akron

The Zips started their season off with some dramatics as they survived an overtime matchup against St. Francis to the tune of 30-23.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

The Gators probably have one of the hottest stocks in all of college football right now. Billy Napier's tenure started with a top-ten victory over No.7 Utah 26-23. The Utes had a chance to secure the victory, but Cam Rising through an interception in the endzone, allowing the Gators to win a thriller in the Swamp. Gators QB Anthony Richardson looked like a star in the making.

Week 6 Opponent LSU

The Tigers were stunned in the Super Dome on Monday night as they fell 24-23 to Florida State. The Brian Kelly era started miserably for the first 55 or so minutes of the game, but LSU showed signs of life late. They scored to make it a seven-point deficit, forced a punt and muffed it. FSU fumbled three plays later and Jayden Daniels led the Tigers 99 yards in roughly a minute and cashed in for a touchdown with no time left. The extra point was blocked and LSU fell by one point to the Noles.

Week 7 Opponent Alabama

The Crimson Tide throttled Utah State 55-0.

Week 8 Opponent TN-Martin

The Skyhawks opened their season with a 42-25 victory over Western Illinois.

Week 9 Opponent Kentucky

After a shaky start in the first half against Miami (OH) for the Wildcats, Barion Brown housed the opening kickoff of the second half from 100 yards out and Mark Stoops' program cruised to a 37-13 victory over the RedHawks.

Week 10 Opponent Georgia

There was no national championship hangover for the defending champs. Stetson Bennett and Georgia' offense manhandled Oregon from start to finish. The Bulldogs cruised to an easy 49-3 victory over the Ducks in Atlanta.

Week 11 Opponent Missouri

The Tigers opened their season on Thursday night as well. After struggling with Louisiana Tech for a bit, they were finally able to pull away for a 52-24 victory over. Touted freshman Luther Burden caught his first tocuhdown pass, while starting QB Brady Cook wen 18/27 for 201 yards and a touchdown and interception.

Week 12 Opponent South Carolina

The Gamecocks did not always look great against Georgia State, especially starting quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw more interceptions than touchdowns, but two special teams touchdowns propelled the Gamecocks to a 35-14 victory.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

After posting 63 points against Hawaii in week zero, Vandy posted 42 against Elon on Saturday. The Commodores did find more resistance with Elon, but they managed a 42-31 victory. Quarterback Mike Wright had another big day for the Dores.