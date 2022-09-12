How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week Two

Tennessee had a thrilling overtime victory in a statement game against No. 17 Pitt. Now, Heupel's crew sets its sights on the schedule ahead as he looks to ride the momentum throughout the rest of the season. Let's take a look at how Tennessee's past, present and future 2022 opponents performed in week two.

Week 1 Opponent Ball State

The Cardinals fell to 0-2 in a close contest against Western Michigan, losing 37-30 despite a 147-yard and one touchdown performance out of running back Carson Steele.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

The Panthers were defeated at home in overtime against the Vols 34-27.

Week 3 Opponent Akron

The Zips took a 52-0 beating at the hands of No. 14 Michigan State.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

After receiving loads of hype following a win over Utah in week one, Anthony Richardson and the Gators faltered in the second-half against fellow SEC foe Kentucky. A few costly mistakes lead to a 26-16 loss in The Swamp and the first in the Billy Napier era.

Week 6 Opponent LSU

Following a disappointing loss to FSU in week one, the Tigers earned their first win of the Brian Kelly era in a 65-17 rout over Southern.

Week 7 Opponent Alabama

The top-ranked Crimson Tide had quite the scare in week one against Texas. After an 81-yard touchdown run from Jase McClellan on the first play of Bama's second drive, the Bryce Young-led offense stagnated. Texas led 16-10 with five minutes left on the clock, but Bryce Young showed why he is the reigning heisman winner. Young led the Tide to scores on its final three drives, including setting up the game-winning field goal that gave Bama the 20-19 victory.

Week 8 Opponent TN-Martin

The Skyhawks fell to Missouri State 35-30 in their first loss of the season.

Week 9 Opponent Kentucky

The Wildcats came out of the Swamp with a statement 26-26 victory over the Gators. Kentucky neutralized Anthony Richardson, who was an early season Heisman contender, along with the rest of the offense. A 65-yard pick-six from Keidron Smith put the Wildcats ahead for good.

Week 10 Opponent Georgia

Georgia cruised past FCS foe Samford in its 33-0 victory. The Bulldogs simply outmanned their opponent and have yet to give up a touchdown this season.

Week 11 Opponent Missouri

Missouri struggled all game against Kansas State in a 40-12 blowout loss. Quarterback Brady Cook threw two interceptions with no touchdowns as the Wildcats ran all over the Tiger defense.

Week 12 Opponent South Carolina

Spencer Rattler continued an inconsistent 2022 campaign as the Gamecocks fell to Arkansas, 44-30. Rattler followed up impressive throws with poor ones. The Razorbacks ran for almost 300 yards while the Gamecocks ran for just 40. Perhaps the lone bright spot was wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., who caught eight passes for 189 yards and a score.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

After opening the 2022 campaign 2-0, the Commodores fell to Wake Forest 45-25. Quarterback Mike Wright was benched in favor of AJ Swann after struggling all game. Swann fared much better, passing for two touchdowns in Vandy's final three drives to make the score look a bit prettier.