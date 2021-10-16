    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    Author:

    Another Saturday on the banks of the Tennessee river means another game for the Tennessee Volunteers. This match-up will feature the Vols against a Lane Kiffin-led No.12 Ole Miss Rebels under the lights of Neyland Stadium in front of a sold out crowd.

    If you cannot attend the game, we have you covered on how to watch, listen or stream.

    Tennessee (3-2, 1-1) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday in a noon kickoff. Both teams boast an above .500 record under first-year head coaches and will be looking to improve their chances towards bowl eligibility. Below is how you can watch, listen and/or stream the game.

    Game 7: Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks

    Date: Saturday, October 16th

    Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

    Stadium: Neyland Stadium

    TV: SEC Network

    Online Streaming: Fubo TV, Click here for a seven-day free trial

    Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the V.ol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com

    Below are betting trends courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

    Over/Under Insights

    • Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 82.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
    • Tennessee's games have gone over 82.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
    • The two teams combine to average 87.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.
    • These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 30.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
    • The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 9.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 82.5 .
    • The 59.2 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 23.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
    • Thus far this season Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.
    • The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
    • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).
    • This year, the Rebels average 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).
    • When Ole Miss scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
    • The Rebels collect 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (344.3).
    • In games that Ole Miss piles up over 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).
    • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
    • Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-3-0 this season.
    • The Volunteers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
    • Tennessee's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
    • The Volunteers average 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels give up (31.0).
    • When Tennessee scores more than 31.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
    • The Volunteers rack up 474.0 yards per game, 41.8 more yards than the 432.2 the Rebels allow.
    • When Tennessee picks up more than 432.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
    • The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Rebels have eight takeaways .
    • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

    Neyland Stadium
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    28 seconds ago
    470494A5-7A34-49F1-98DE-4AC71681B1EA
    VR2

    Dipasupil, Lady Vols Put Away Mississippi State 2-1

    6 hours ago
    F16B39A1-7DD6-470E-A82F-AA049C053682
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Ole Miss

    13 hours ago
    usatsi_10326703
    Football

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Tennessee Handles Gamecocks, Primed for Tough Test in Ole Miss

    20 hours ago
    Walter Nolen
    Football

    Top Defender Nolen, Elite QBs Headline Massive Visit Weekend for Vols

    Oct 15, 2021
    JosiahJordanJames Oct 14 Availability
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Josiah Jordan-James and Santiago Vescovi Talk to Media

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16729414_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo For Ole Miss

    Oct 14, 2021
    Tiyon Evans
    Football

    Vols Reportedly Without Star RB on Saturday for Ole Miss

    Oct 15, 2021