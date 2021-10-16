How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

Another Saturday on the banks of the Tennessee river means another game for the Tennessee Volunteers. This match-up will feature the Vols against a Lane Kiffin-led No.12 Ole Miss Rebels under the lights of Neyland Stadium in front of a sold out crowd.

If you cannot attend the game, we have you covered on how to watch, listen or stream.

Date: Saturday, October 16th



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Location: Knoxville, Tennessee



Stadium: Neyland Stadium



TV: SEC Network



Online Streaming: Fubo TV, Click here for a seven-day free trial



Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the V.ol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 82.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 82.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 87.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 30.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 9.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 82.5 .

The 59.2 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 23.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Rebels average 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).

When Ole Miss scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels collect 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (344.3).

In games that Ole Miss piles up over 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).

