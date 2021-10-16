How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss
Another Saturday on the banks of the Tennessee river means another game for the Tennessee Volunteers. This match-up will feature the Vols against a Lane Kiffin-led No.12 Ole Miss Rebels under the lights of Neyland Stadium in front of a sold out crowd.
If you cannot attend the game, we have you covered on how to watch, listen or stream.
Date: Saturday, October 16th
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Stadium: Neyland Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Online Streaming: Fubo TV, Click here for a seven-day free trial
Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the V.ol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com
Below are betting trends courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 82.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 82.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 87.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 30.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 9.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 82.5 .
- The 59.2 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 23.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Ole Miss has two wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Rebels average 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Rebels collect 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (344.3).
- In games that Ole Miss piles up over 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Volunteers have forced (8).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Volunteers average 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels give up (31.0).
- When Tennessee scores more than 31.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 474.0 yards per game, 41.8 more yards than the 432.2 the Rebels allow.
- When Tennessee picks up more than 432.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Rebels have eight takeaways .
