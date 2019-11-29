How to Watch: Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5)

Looking to close out the regular season on a high note, Tennessee (6-5) hosts intrastate rival Vanderbilt (3-8) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols will be looking to put an end to their recent misfortunes against the Commodores, having fallen to Vandy three consecutive times in as many years by a combined margin of 125-71.

Here’s how you can follow along with the action from the comfort of your home:

TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, D.J. Shockley, Dawn Davenport). You can also stream the game on the WatchESPN app.

Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, Tim Priest, Brent Hubbs, Kasey Funderburg) on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1.

National Radio: Sirius Channel 134/XM Channel 190.

Social Media: Twitter (@CorySanning, @VolMavenSI, @Vol_Football), Facebook (Tennessee Football).

Betting Line: As of Nov. 29, 1:15 p.m. ET -- Tennessee -22

In a matchup of two of the country's lowest-scoring offenses, Tennessee heads into Saturday having won four straight games, including five of its last six. The only loss was at the hands of then-top ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Vanderbilt's fortunes have been quite the opposite.

Derek Mason's team limps into Knoxville losers of three of their last four games, their only win coming over East Tennessee State on Nov. 23 at home.

The Commodores' three defeats before that game? Blowout losses to South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky by a 118-21 margin, including a 56-0 thumping at the hands of the Gators.

Vandy ranks 123rd in the nation in scoring (17.1 points per game) and 102nd in points allowed (32.1 points per game). Overall, Mason's team boasts country's 123rd-ranked offense and 101st-ranked defense.

While the Vols are no offensive juggernaut, UT is coming off its most impressive offensive showing of the season, producing 526 total yards at Missouri.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who will likely start for the remainder of Tennessee's schedule, threw for a career-high 415 yards to go along with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In addition to it being the final game of the regular season, the Vols will also be honoring the careers of 13 graduating seniors along with 2018 graduate Darrin Kirkland Jr., who was forced to medically retire a year ago.

The 2019 senior class includes Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway, Daniel Bituli, Tyler Byrd, Andrew Craig, Riley Lovingood, Darrell Taylor, Nigel Warrior, Dominick Wood-Anderson, Matt Ballard, Landon Knoll, Chip Omer and Jake Yelich.

Along with Kirkland, all will go through the typical senior day festivities at Tennessee prior to kickoff.