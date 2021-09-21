How Vols 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 3

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

The Falcons got their first win of the season against Murray State with a 27-10 victory

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

Pitt suffered a surprising loss on Saturday at the hands of Western Michigan. The Broncos beat the Panthers 44-41. Now, Tennessee's only loss on the season has a loss to a group of five school.

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

The Golden Eagles were Tennessee's opponent for the week. Tennessee trounced them 56-0 in Neyland Stadium.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Tennessee's current opponent outperformed expectations in Week 3. The Gators were more than a two touchdown underdog to No.1 Alabama, but they had a chance to win that game down the stretch. The Gators fell to 2-1 on the season after the 31-29 defeat, but any question of a quarterback controversy seemed to be answered as Emory Jones had a career day against the defending national champions.

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Missouri rolled to a 59-28 victory against Southeast Missouri to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

Shane Beamer suffered his first loss as a head coach on Saturday. The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs came to town and dominated the Gamecocks from start to finish. The final score was 40-13.

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin's team was in an early shootout against Tulane but the Green Wave ran out of firepower, and the Rebels kept clicking. Kiffin's team put up 61 puts to secure a 40 point victory.

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

The Crimson Tide looked unstoppable early against Florida as they shot out to a 21-3 lead, but the Gators bounced back and held the normally potent offense to just 10 points in the next three quarters. Alabama still managed to win a highly competitive road game.

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

Kentucky survived another late scare this week to improve to 3-0, but the opponent was UTC. The Mocs took the Wildcats all the way to the wire and were never out of the game on Saturday. Mark Stoops's team found a way to come out on top 28-23.

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

As mentioned above, Georgia continued its hot start with another dominant defensive performance. J.T. Daniels bounced back to get the offense clicking in the Bulldogs 40-13 victory.

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

Tennessee's remaining out of conference opponent improved to 3-0 on the season with a 28-21 victory over Alcorn State.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

The Commodores played their third straight out of conference opponent this week in Stanford, and despite being competitive early in Palo Alto, the Cardinals pulled away late and handed Clark Lea's team their second loss of the year in a 41-23 ball game.

Overall Opponent Performance: 7-5