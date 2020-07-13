Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Henry To'oto'o Named to Prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

Matthew Ray

Henry To'oto'o finished his Freshman campaign with multiple All-Freshman honors, and he is one of the Vols who has remained in the spotlight throughout the off-season.

To'oto'os tenacious play was one of the first things that caught on when he stepped into the starting role for Tennessee. To'oto'o will be the main cog in the middle of Tennessee's defense this fall, as he will replace leading tackler Daniel Bituli, as one of the focal points of Tennessee's defense.

Earlier today, the University of Tennessee announced that To'oto'o was just one of two Sophomores named to the list, alongside LSU's Derek Stingley.

The list consists of 90 players from across the nation, and it included 11 players from the Southeastern Conference.

To'oto'o finished his Freshman campaign with 72 total tackles and recorded action in all 13 games, including 12 starts.

The prestigious Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year for over 25 years, with its inception being in 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the press release from Tennessee, "Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the honor will be unveiled Nov. 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10, 2020."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlotte Athletic Director Addresses Chances of Tennessee Game Being Cancelled

University of North Carolina-Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill recently addressed his thoughts on his program’s match-up with Tennessee, and the possibility of the game being cancelled.

Volunteer Country Staff

Fast-Rising Texas WR Isaiah King Talks Vols, Early Recruitment

Isaiah King picked up an offer from Tennessee over the winter, and he breaks down the offer and more with Matt Ray

Matthew Ray

Report: Oklahoma Pushing for Extra BYE Week Before Tennessee Match-Up

Despite the season appearing unlikely, one of Tennessee’s most important opponents of the 2020-21 schedule is currently pushing for an extra week of preparation leading up to its match-up against the Volunteers.

Volunteer Country Staff

Massive In-State OL Jacob Hood Talks Vols Offer, Early Recruitment

Jacob Hood Talks How much his recent Tennessee offer meant and more

Matthew Ray

by

Joeme

Two Tennessee Commits Earn Georgia High School Pre-Season All-State Honors

Tennessee has already landed three players from the State of Georgia thus far. It was recently announced that two of those players, Cody Brown and Miles Campbell, earned Georgia High School All-State honors — solidifying their status as some of the state's top recruits. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

SEC Commissioner on Potential Season: "We're Running Out of Time"

The last few days have been a complete and utter nightmare for fans of college football, with numerous conferences electing to modify how they will play the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Volunteer Country Staff

A Look at Tennessee's Top 4 Remaining DL Targets

A deep dive into Tennessee Volunteers  top remaining defensive line targets

Brandon Martin

Look: Jarrett Guarantano Addresses 2019 Season Adversities, Using Off-Season to Improve Mental and Physical Weaknesses

Jarrett Guarantano addresses using the off-season to improve his game

Volunteer Country Staff

BREAKING: Kara Lawson Named New Head Coach at Duke

Duke has officially hired former Tennessee guard Kara Lawson as the program’s next head coach...

Volunteer Country Staff

With Jeremy Banks Re-Enrolled at Tennessee, What Impact Could He Have for the Vols if He Plays this Fall?

With Jeremy Banks Re-Enrolled at Tennessee, What Impact Could He Have for the Vols this Fall?

Volunteer Country Staff