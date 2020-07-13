Henry To'oto'o Named to Prestigious Bednarik Award Watch List

Henry To'oto'o finished his Freshman campaign with multiple All-Freshman honors, and he is one of the Vols who has remained in the spotlight throughout the off-season.

To'oto'os tenacious play was one of the first things that caught on when he stepped into the starting role for Tennessee. To'oto'o will be the main cog in the middle of Tennessee's defense this fall, as he will replace leading tackler Daniel Bituli, as one of the focal points of Tennessee's defense.

Earlier today, the University of Tennessee announced that To'oto'o was just one of two Sophomores named to the list, alongside LSU's Derek Stingley.

The list consists of 90 players from across the nation, and it included 11 players from the Southeastern Conference.

To'oto'o finished his Freshman campaign with 72 total tackles and recorded action in all 13 games, including 12 starts.

The prestigious Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year for over 25 years, with its inception being in 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the press release from Tennessee, "Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the honor will be unveiled Nov. 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10, 2020."