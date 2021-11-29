Impact Report: Tennessee Adds Length, Versatility to Secondary With DB Harrison

Tennessee has landed its 15th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison. We take a look at what the coveted recruit brings to Knoxville.

Background

Christian Harrison, the son of former New England Patriots great Rodney Harrison, saw his recruitment blow up once the first few games of his senior tape started to circulate. Kansas State led off a flurry offers, which would eventually result in him being one of the most coveted defensive backs in the nation. However, Harrison had been committed to Liberty to since July, which he would eventually back off of. Tennessee hosted Harrison on back-to-back visits in October, which allowed the Vols to surge to the forefront of his recruitment.

Fit

Tennessee views Harrison as utility type player in the secondary. He brings length and athleticism that will allow him to play on the edge or as a nickel primarily. He is fluid in his hips and is comfortable in both press and man coverage. His ball skills and adequate frame could give him the ability to flex to safety if needed. He will have an early opportunity to play due to Tim Banks's multiple scheme defense. Harrison has played iron man football at Woodward Academy, meaning that he will also bring added special teams value, which has been a key emphasis for this staff on the recruiting trail.

Impact Rating

While many will look at Harrison's star rating and think this is just an average commitment, I beg to differ. Harrison was a top target for multiple schools, and he would have likely had more offers if not for the COVID setback that many others faced. He comes from a great bloodline, which is an added bonus. He will have the opportunity to play multiple roles and develop in Tim Banks's defense and will be a much welcomed depth piece for Tennessee. This is a nice recruiting win for Tennessee.

8.7 of 10