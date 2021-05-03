Impact Report: Vols Add Plug & Play LB in Mitchell

Tennessee has remained red hot on the recruiting trail, and they just landed a transfer commitment at arguably the most important position they needed, linebacker. Texas LB Juwan Mitchell has made the news officially, as it leaked out earlier in the week, and we take a look at what his addition means here.

Background

Tennessee was tasked with replacing a bulk of production in the middle of their defense, and Mitchell does just that. Mitchell played in 21 games at Texas, and he had 13 starts. He also hails from a junior college background, which adds to his experience. He was considered one of the top junior college prospects in America before signing with Texas. He led the Longhorns in tackles last fall with 62.

Fit

At 6'1", 230lbs, Mitchell is an ideal fit for Tennessee's defense. He is fluid in coverage, and he is sure tackler. He brings a veteran presence that will allow him to lead the thin linebacker unit on the field this fall. He has played in multiple college systems, which enhances his knowledge of the game and he will be a three-down linebacker that this staff was in desperate need of. It would not be a surprise at all to see him step in and lead Tennessee in tackles this fall. He is disruptive at the point of attack with his quickness, and he uses his leverage well in close-quarter situations when he is taking on blockers.

Impact Rating

10 of 10. It is simple. Tennessee landed the best available player at their biggest position of need. Mitchell should and will pace the way in the middle of Tennessee's defense this fall. He replaces Henry To'o To'o and should the Vols find a rotation at the second linebacker spot beside him, or a guy steps into a more expanded role, the Vols have suddenly fixed a huge problem in the middle of the defense. Tennessee could not have added a better player at this position, as Mitchell's ability to impact on and off the field with his veteran experience was something the Vols were in dire need of.