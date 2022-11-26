Injury Report: Vols Without Key Offensive Weapon, Veteran DB Against Vanderbilt

No. 10 Tennessee will look to bounce back tonight against Vanderbilt tonight, but the Vols will be without several key weapons in the regular season finale.

Hendon Hooker (Out)-The Vols starting QB left last week’s contest against South Carolina with an ACL injury that has ended his 2022 season.

Cedric Tillman (Out)- Tillman was pulled down from behind last week and favored his right lower extremity for a few seconds. He finished the game strong, but he will not be available tonight for Tennessee.

Bru McCoy (IN)- McCoy abruptly left last week’s contest with an undisclosed injury and did not return. He stayed on the sideline and didn’t appear in obvious pain. He will be available tonight for Tennessee, though.

Trevon Flowers (Out)- The veteran DB is out with an undisclosed injury. He appeared to nurse an upper body injury at one point last week.

Brandon Turnage (Out)- Turnage left last week’s contest with a lower leg injury and did not return. He did not practice this week and will be unavailable.

Jeremy Banks (IN)- Jeremy Banks was out last week for undisclosed reasons. As we reported then, we did not believe it to be a long-term concern. He is back in the middle of Tennessee’s defense tonight.

Gerald Mincey (OUT)- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Mincey played against Alabama, but Tennessee chose to exercise caution with him against UT-Martin. He has suited up since, but he has not seen as much action. Mincey is out tonight.

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead (OUT)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

Tayven Jackson (OUT)- Jackson is out for the season with an upper body injury sustained against UT-Martin.