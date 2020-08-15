SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: VFL Inky Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Message to Vols Football Team

Matthew Ray

Inky Johnson turned a life-altering injury suffered in 2006 into a calling, and he continues to travel across the country and share his story and passion with athletes and others.

Johnson was back in Knoxville, and he delivered a very heartfelt message to the Tennessee football team during this unprecedented time.

During the video, Johnson said, "As I told the guys last year, this place is extremely, extremely special to me like almost in a sacred way. It means a lot to me. But I always tell people, because I get the question when I travel and when I go in different places, it’s hard for cats to understand why I wouldn’t change what happened to me. When they look at somebody that’s encountered a level of adversity that I’ve encountered, the only thing they can think about and recollect in their mind is what did he lose. It’s hard for them to understand when they see something like a paralyzed right arm and hand that I’ve encountered behind the game of football. It’s hard for them to understand when I say, if I had that same play this upcoming Saturday, I’d go at it the exact same way with the same energy, with the same passion, and I wouldn’t change a thing about it, because it was deeper than the game of football for me."

That speaks volumes to the testimony that Johnson delivered to the Tennesee football team. You can watch Johnson's full video below in the tweet.

Football

