Intel From Tennessee's Second Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee returned to Neyland Stadium on Sunday morning for the second scrimmage of the preseason. Volunteer Country has worked together intel since the scrimmage ended, and we share what we have learned since the scrimmage ended.

Defense Showed Up

Early on in Tennessee's second scrimmage, the defense showed up and made plays especially generating pressure on the quarterback. According to sources, multiple players had sacks today, including Roman Harrison, Tyler Baron, Jeremy Banks and Jaylen McCollough. Baron was mentioned on multiple occasions.

Deshawn Rucker came on strong today, according to one source in attendance and made a couple of solid plays. Warren Burrell also had a strong day in pass-coverage as he worked against Cedric Tillman most of the time. Burrell has been efficient for the Vols when healthy. Last fall he battled a couple of nagging injuries down the stretch.

Josh Heupel emphasized this and it was reiterated by other sources as well that Tennessee tackled much better today. As expected in the first scrimmage, Tennessee had troubles in the open field, but today, that was much improved. Overall it sounds like the defense won the day despite the offense still making a handful of plays.

Quarterbacks Played at a High Level

Hendon Hooker had a couple of long runs, including a long distance scramble for a touchdown. Hooker was effective down the field today as well. Joe Milton continued his strong preseason today and looked poised inside the pocket, according to multiple sources. Milton had a long touchdown throw that was negated by penalty but was an efficient passer despite still holding the ball too long at times.

Freshmen Made Plays

Following the last scrimmage, we did not have much of an update on the freshmen receivers, but there were several mentions from people we talked with on Kaleb Webb making big plays down the field. He had a long, leaping grab in a man coverage situation and he successfully worked behind a cornerback and made his way to the end zone leading the defensive back to have to interfere to prevent the touchdown. Overall, sounds like a solid outing for Webb today.

Justin Williams-Thomas had a long touchdown run against a mix of second and third team guys and had a consistent day. Dylan Sampson also had another solid outing from what we are told.

Offensive Tackle Battle

We have heard positive buzz around both Gerald Mincey and Jeremiah Crawford during preseason camp. Josh Heupel reiterated today that both would play when week one rolls around and we have continued to hear that for a while now. It comes as no surprise as they can work a lot of kinks out against Ball State in the season-opener. Crawford potentially had the better day today, but this battle is far from over, and is very close at this stage, according to multiple sources.

Jalin Hyatt Continues Strong Camp

Hyatt had a strong start to camp, and he has continued to work well since. He had a touchdown catch today by snagging pass, making a defender miss and hitting pay dirt. Tennessee is being cautious with its two top receivers at this point, so there was not a ton of work for Hyatt and Tillman.

Miscellaneous

A few players were held out as precautions, but nothing that is too serious from what we are told. In his press conference, Josh Heupel stated he believes Elijah Simmons and Kamal Hadden will start getting more work over the next four days. Tennessee has maintained caution with Jaylen Wright as he continues to work back from a quad injury.

Bru McCoy flashed his athleticism at times, but he is still working through some rust issues as he continues to work to make his routes more crisp and consistent. His physicality when he does get the ball in his hands is certainly well received, though, as he showed that at least once during today's scrimmage.

Tennessee worked several new concepts today that we did not see last fall, which we will not reveal at this time, but the Vols are certainly looking to give teams different looks in certain situations, especially in the red area.

Juwan Mitchell received more first team work at inside linebacker today as the Vols continue to build depth beside Jeremy Banks. Aaron Beasley has continued to come along at the position as well.