Jalin Hyatt Can Have 'A Big Year' For Vols in 2022

Jalin Hyatt is undoubtedly a fan-favorite on Tennessee's roster. The once-coveted recruit is entering his third season on Rocky Top, and according to Josh Heupel, Hyatt has a chance to a key cog in Tennessee's offensive wheel.

"Even in the middle part of last year, his focus and attention to detail, he understood that it needed to change," Heupel told local reporters about Hyatt following Tennessee's first practice of fall camp. "He started making those changes. Dramatically different from the time that we got back in January. We talked earlier about guys who have changed their bodies. He has added a ton of size, strength and maturity to his frame. I think that's gained a lot of confidence for him and how he plays with a physical presence. That can be in 1-on-1 matchups. It can be blocking on the perimeter. It can be the way he presents himself and finishes plays when he has the ball in his hands, too. All of those factors give him the ability to have a big year for us this year."

Hyatt has certainly improved his playing weight as he is almost ten pounds heavier than he was this time last year, however, he does not appear to have lost any of his speed with the added weight. Instead, he is more physical with DBs and able to run through attempted jams, all while carrying himself with more confidence.

That same confidence is carrying over to his ability

"Jalin Hyatt has developed into a leader in that group, because of the way he's worked he's earned the right to do that," Alex Golesh said about Hyatt before preseason camp started.

Hendon Hooker is coming off a 31-3 touchdown to interception ration in 2021, but those numbers will be hard to replicate if new receivers do not step up and leave the void created by the departures of Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton going to the NFL.

Hyatt will be the guys the Vols look to early and often in the slot this fall. He has flashed his ability to take the top off of the defense during both of his first two seasons on Rocky Top, but this fall will be about doing it on a consistent basis.

Hyatt has hauled in 41 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns during his career in Knoxville.