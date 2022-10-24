Skip to main content

Jalin Hyatt Enters, Hendon Hooker Climbs In Heisman Odds

Josh Heupel has No.3 Tennessee experiencing the most success it has in two decades through eight weeks of the season. Now, following the second most explosive offensive outing in program history against UT-Martin with 696 yards of total offense, Tennessee has two offensive stars with Heisman odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. 

Hooker, who was in second place last week, remains in second place this week, but his odds improved to +200, sitting just behind the favorite C.J. Stroud (+100). 

Hyatt, who has thrown up two insane stat lines in the last two weeks, has now entered the conversation as well. After having no odds, Hyatt now has the 13th best odds (+7000), sitting between TCU's Max Duggan (+6000) and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (+8000). 

Hyatts ascent is likely just beginning, as he is own pace to break Tennessee's single-season receiving touchdown record, and he has already certainly had his Heisman moment, as he torched Alabama for 207 yards and five touchdowns. Hyatt has hauled in 40 passes for 769 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Hooker will likely remain firmly in the discussion as well, as he continues to look poised and calm in his second season running point for Tennessee's offense. He has completed 70.6% of his passes for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns to just one interception. Hooker has added another 315 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. 

The duo will get another opportunity to boost their resumes on Saturday as No.19 Kentucky rolls into town for a 7 pm ET showdown inside of Neyland Stadium.

