Jalin Hyatt Partners With Apparel Company for NIL Deal Following Historic Performance Against Alabama

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was going to go down in Tennessee history after his third touchdown catch against Alabama on Saturday evening. The fourth was the cherry on top to this, and the fifth left most without words to even describe the historical performance.

On Tuesday afternoon, 'Breaking T,' an apparel company, announced the partnership campaign with Hyatt by releasing his new 'Gimme 5' T-shirt and hoodie. Various sizes, youth, and adult are available, according to the website.

The youth T-shirts are available for $30, while the adult shirts cost $34, and hoodies are $57. To purchase or view the apparel, click here. Below is a photo from a tweet released by the company.

According to ON3 NIL, "The distribution of the apparel to area retailers started less than 72 hours after Tennessee's win on Saturday. The apparel will be available at Dick's Sporting Goods locations in the Tennessee area."

"To be honest, I didn't know I was going to have five touchdowns. That's a lot," Hyatt said after the game. "It was just the looks, what they were showing us and what we came to the sideline and what we thought would work against their defense. It's a lot that goes to it as far as how we game-plan, and how we prepared. We knew we could execute on big plays. We knew that coming into the game, we have to if we wanted to win this game, and like I said, I'm just proud of everybody in the locker room, man, and we're on to the next."

Josh Heupel praised Hyatt's insane play , featuring six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns, following the game as well.

"Man, I think that's just one of the great stories. A year ago, you guys all know, he wanted to be a great player. You've heard me say it – he's worked to be a great player this year. Preparation meets opportunity, you're ready to go smash it. Tonight he had opportunities and he played really good football, man. Really special what he did tonight."