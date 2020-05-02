Tennessee is the 'Dream School' For Florida DB After Recent Offer

The recruiting for the Tennessee Vols has been at a record pace as of late, landing five prospects in the last five days. Tennessee has extended another offer to a prospect from the Sunshine State. This time it was to 2022 3-star DB James Monds III.

Monds, a 5-foot-10 170-pound defensive back from Fort Pierce Westwood High School in Florida, has been on a roll of his own. Well over ten offers, and Tennessee has extended the first offer from the SEC.

Tennessee joins an already nice list that consists of; UAB, Penn State, Kansas, Indiana, Arizona, Michigan State, and a few others. What is it about this 2022 DB from Fort Pierce that has the early interest coming in?

At 5-foot-10 and 170-pounds, the young prospect already has a nice frame mixed with a nice athletic skill set to be a solid DB at the next level. Monds described himself as "a ball hawk and straight playmaker" when asked about his playstyle.

Monds, already having a nice offer list that is still growing mentioned a few schools, he would not mind coming more into the picture. Monds says he would like to hear more from Florida, Florida State, and Oregon.

The young Florida DB was 'amazed' and 'super excited' to receive his first offer from the SEC. Monds went on to explain how it was his Head Coach who notified him of the extended offer, which came from Coach Derrick Ansley.

Monds mentioned a few things he would like to see from Tennessee going forward in his recruitment. Updates on schemes and just overall contact are two big things that carry weight for the Florida prospect. Communication should not be an issue as Monds explained he has a solid relationship with Coach Nate Andrews, whom the DB met at a camp last year. The two have kept in contact since then.

The Florida DB plans to visit and possibly attend a few games when permitted. Monds would add that "Tennessee is my dream school" as an addition to being able to see himself playing at Tennessee.

The 2022 3-star DB also mentioned the hot streak of recruiting that Tennessee has been on during the last few days. Tennessee has made themselves stand out to many. Monds said, "I noticed yesterday, Twitter was in a frenzy once Terrence Lewis committed, and I saw every ranked recruit saying #GBO."