Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Draft Profile: WR Jauan Jennings

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings was a fan favorite in Knoxville due to his highlight-reel plays against Florida and Georgia during the 2016 campaign, and his gritty play-style, which became a team mindset by the end of 2019. Jennings is now in the NFL Draft Process, and he has received various projections as to where he could end up. PFF projected Jennings in the first round to the Packers, and the latest CBS Sports mock draft to the Broncos in the 7th round. There is a lot of room in between those projections, and a lot of teams that could end up with Jennings on board, so this draft profile serves fans from those respective teams with an opportunity to get to know Jauan Jennings. 

Full Name: Bennie Jauan Jennings

Height: 6'3

Weight: 206lbs

D040D60C-08C6-4E1D-8DC3-89FE773AADF9
Photo Via Matt Ray- Reese's Senior Bowl

Forty: 4.72

Hometown: Murfreesboro, TN

High School: Blackman HS

Recruit Ranking: 164th overall per 247 Sports

Biggest Play at Tennessee: Game Winning Hail Mary Reception against Georgia.

Favorite Play: Multiple forced missed tackles on a touchdown reception against South Carolina in 2019

Below is a video interview I conducted with Jennings at the Reese's Senior Bowl which will provide more insight into his mindset, play-style, and thoughts on the NFL Draft process. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Plays of 2019: No. 7 Tyler Byrd Seals the Win Against Mississippi State

Best Plays of 2019: No. 7 Tyler Byrd Seals the Win Against Mississippi State

Matt Ray

Watch: VFL Donte' Stallworth Joins in Tennessee's Virtual WR Meeting to Discuss Having a Purpose

Watch: VFL Donte' Stallworth Joins in Tennessee's Virtual WR Meeting to Discuss Having a Purpose

Matt Ray

Manning Donates to Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Peyton Manning Donates to Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Matt Ray

Vols Among Nation's Best in Sports Illustrated Way Too Early Top 25

Tennessee is ranked with the nation's best in this way too early top 25

Matt Ray

Watch: Tamika Catchings Shares Thoughts on Lady Vols-Lady Gamecocks Debate with SEC Network

Tamika Catchings shares her thoughts on the Tennessee-South Carolina debate

Matthew Ray

Best Plays of 2019: No. 8 Maurer's 73-Yard TD Strike to Callaway

A rewind to Brian Maurer's touchdown strike to Marquez Callaway against Georgia

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Nab Diamond in the Rough in Chayce Bishop

A breakdown of what 2020 ATH Chayce Bishop brings to Tennessee's class

Brandon Martin

Elite 2021 RB Cody Brown High on Vols, Updates Recruitment

A look at 2021 RB Cody Brown's recruitment

Matthew Ray

Elite 2021 Edge Rusher has Vols Among Short List of Favorites

A look at Jeremiah Williams top list of schools

Matthew Ray

Dynamic Edge Rusher Landyn Watson High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Dynamic 2021 Edge Rusher Landyn Watson High on Vols, Details Recruitment

Matthew Ray