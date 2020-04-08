Draft Profile: WR Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings was a fan favorite in Knoxville due to his highlight-reel plays against Florida and Georgia during the 2016 campaign, and his gritty play-style, which became a team mindset by the end of 2019. Jennings is now in the NFL Draft Process, and he has received various projections as to where he could end up. PFF projected Jennings in the first round to the Packers, and the latest CBS Sports mock draft to the Broncos in the 7th round. There is a lot of room in between those projections, and a lot of teams that could end up with Jennings on board, so this draft profile serves fans from those respective teams with an opportunity to get to know Jauan Jennings.

Full Name: Bennie Jauan Jennings

Height: 6'3

Weight: 206lbs

Photo Via Matt Ray- Reese's Senior Bowl

Forty: 4.72

Hometown: Murfreesboro, TN

High School: Blackman HS

Recruit Ranking: 164th overall per 247 Sports

Biggest Play at Tennessee: Game Winning Hail Mary Reception against Georgia.

Favorite Play: Multiple forced missed tackles on a touchdown reception against South Carolina in 2019

Below is a video interview I conducted with Jennings at the Reese's Senior Bowl which will provide more insight into his mindset, play-style, and thoughts on the NFL Draft process.