Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Why Jauan Jennings' Dominance in One Category Could be Key to His Draft Stock

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings quickly became a fan favorite in Knoxville amongst the Tennessee faithful. Jennings' infamous juggling catch down the sidelines against Florida in 2016 was followed a few weeks later by ripping Josh Dobb's Hail Mary heave out of the air in a crowd of defenders to steal a victory away from Georgia. Jennings's game evolved over the course of his career, and he turned into a physical, hard-nosed receiver who took pride in delivering punishment. According to PFF Draft, Jennings led the nation by a large margin in one area that could be key to him getting drafted.

Jennings led the country in 2019 in terms of percentage of catches where he would go on to force a missed tackle. Jennings not only led but dominated the statistical category. You can see the percentages below.

Jennings prided his game around his physicality after the catch and imposing his will on defenders. Oddly enough, Jennings might get drafted because of this ability. In the NFL, you have to be able to run through tackles to make a name for yourself, and Jennings fits the mold as a guy who teams can plug and play to move the chains and to be in an asset in the running game.

Below is an interview I conducted with Jennings at the Reese's Senior Bowl where he talks about assuming this physical identity and his time on Rocky Top.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Part 2 of Peyton Manning's Advice to Tennessee QB's during Online Meetings

Peyton Manning joins Tennessees online QB room meeting to share advice

Matthew Ray

Coach’s Corner- Can Jay Graham continue the legacy from his playing days in a third stint on Rocky Top?

A look at Jay Graham’s resume and what challenges he faces on Rocky Top

Jake Nichols

Watch: Peyton Manning Joins Tennessee’s QB Room Meeting to Share Advice

Peyton Manning joins Tennessee’s QB meeting

Matthew Ray

Nation's No.1 Prospect Quinn Ewers Talks Tennessee offer, Recruitment, and more

2022 QB Quinn Ewers talks Tennessee, recruitment, and more

Matthew Ray

Nation's No.1 Prospect Quinn Ewers Talks Tennessee offer, Recruitment, and more

The Nation's top prospect Quinn Ewers talks Tennessee and recruitment

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Can Will Friend's unit be the strength of the Tennessee football team in the 2020 season?

A look at Will Friend's 2020 offensive line unit

Brandon Martin

Coveted Defensive Tackle Includes Tennessee in Top 5 Schools, details interest

2021 Defensive Tackle Terion Sugick breaks down his interest in Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Offer 'a Blessing' for Fast-Rising DB

2023 DB Shawn Battle reacts to Tennessee offer

Dale Dowden

Peach State Edge Rusher High on Vols, Breaks Down Recruitment

2021 Defensive End Khristian Zachary breaks down his recruitment

Matthew Ray

Recruiting Hot Board: Where Tennessee Stands with Their Top Targets

A look at where Tennessee stands with their top 2021 recruiting targets

Matthew Ray