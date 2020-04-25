Volunteer Country
Watch: Jauan Jennings Emotional Reaction with his Mother to Being Drafted

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings was just drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After days of waiting, with the finish line of the draft in sight, Jennings finally heard his name called when the San Francisco 49ers picked him with the 217th overall pick.

Jennings would go Instagram live during the process, and needless to say it was emotional. Jennings would say, "I got mine baby."

After celebrating with some surrounding friends and family, Jennings would find his mother, who was emotional, and he would say in an emotional embrace, "I got you. I love you."

You can watch the full video in the tweet embedded below:

Jennings is the second Vol selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, with Darrell Taylor being selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 48th overall pick.

The former teammates will now see each other twice a year in division play. Jennings will join his former teammate, starting cornerback Emmannuel Moseley in San Francisco.

