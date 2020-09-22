Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Monday Mid-Day Press Conference

Jeremy Pruitt's Tennessee Volunteers will take on Will Muschamp's South Carolina Gamecocks in five days time. Pruitt & Co. will travel to Columbia for a 7:30 ET kickoff on the SEC Network.

Pruitt's team has been decimated in the numbers game with double-digit players missing time due to the novel Coronavirus or contact tracing. Pruitt provides an update on that and much more in the video above.

To open the Press conference, Pruitt said:

"Our guys are really excited about getting a chance to play this week. I am really proud about how everyone in our organization has really stuck together trying to figure out a way for us to improve daily. Our kids have had a great attitude along with this staff and we are excited about this week. We have a tremendous challenge going on the road playing South Carolina. We are very familiar with their staff. Coach Muschamp has done an outstanding job there. He does an outstanding job on defense. He hired Mike Bobo to be his offensive coordinator, a guy that I've worked with before that I feel like is one of the best offensive minds in all of football, so it will be a tremendous challenge on both sides of the ball. Then you throw in special teams, which for us has probably been a huge point of emphasis just with the fact that we've had so many guys that have not been able to participate in practice, we've had to bounce guys around. We've got a lot of work that we've got to get done this week. We've got to continue to build and try to create momentum heading into Saturday's matchup."