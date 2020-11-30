Jeremy Pruitt Provides An Update on Tennessee's COVID Situation Ahead of Florida

Jeremy Pruitt's team was decimated by COVID and contact tracing during fall camp, but since then, the Vols have kept COVID pretty well in check. Last week, Pruitt announced the Vols had two players test positive and several others in quarantine. Today, ahead of Saturday's 3:30 contest against Florida, Pruitt updated Tennessee's COVID situation.

Pruitt said, "we have had two guys test positive. It dates back to when we came back from Auburn. The contact tracing, that number has grown a pretty good bit there, so it has knocked us out of a lot of our guys. They will start coming back in at the end of this week."

Pruitt added, "at that time (earlier in the year), we were at about 40-50. We are probably about 16 right now."

Pruitt said on getting the quarantined players back, "there are multiple tests. We test on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. So, when the test comes back in, the docs look at it, and they go through our local quarantine with the exact dates people are out. That is what we go by."

Pruitt said the Vols had one quarterback dealing with contact tracing issues, but he did not note the names of any of the players affected.

The Vols are a double-digit underdog to the fifth ranked Gators heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.