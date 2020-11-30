FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Jeremy Pruitt Provides An Update on Tennessee's COVID Situation Ahead of Florida

Author:
Publish date:

Jeremy Pruitt's team was decimated by COVID and contact tracing during fall camp, but since then, the Vols have kept COVID pretty well in check. Last week, Pruitt announced the Vols had two players test positive and several others in quarantine. Today, ahead of Saturday's 3:30 contest against Florida, Pruitt updated Tennessee's COVID situation. 

Pruitt said, "we have had two guys test positive. It dates back to when we came back from Auburn. The contact tracing, that number has grown a pretty good bit there, so it has knocked us out of a lot of our guys. They will start coming back in at the end of this week." 

Pruitt added, "at that time (earlier in the year), we were at about 40-50. We are probably about 16 right now." 

Pruitt said on getting the quarantined players back, "there are multiple tests. We test on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. So, when the test comes back in, the docs look at it, and they go through our local quarantine with the exact dates people are out. That is what we go by."

Pruitt said the Vols had one quarterback dealing with contact tracing issues, but he did not note the names of any of the players affected. 

The Vols are a double-digit underdog to the fifth ranked Gators heading into Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. 

IMG_0268
Football

Jeremy Pruitt Provides An Update on Tennessee's COVID Situation Ahead of Florida

Cody Brown
Football

Watch: Vols RB Commit Has Career Night with 273 Yards, 3 TD Performance in Playoffs

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Elite Tennessee QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9AE0877F-2440-4847-8501-ABD7329F5933
Men's Basketball

Just In: Tennessee men’s basketball shutdown extended further, wiping Gonzaga and Notre Dame matchups

20201024_FB_BamaUT_020
Football

Breaking: Tennessee-Vanderbilt Postponed

USATSI_14116815
Men's Basketball

Breaking: Vols Mens Basketball Pauses Activities Due to Multiple COVID-19 Positives Including Rick Barnes

8148F077-D69C-4490-8DF0-224A8744F1CB
Football

2021 Peach State OL Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee, Recruitment Surge

IMG_0441
Football

Pruitt Appears Out of His Depth at Auburn

112120_AUvsUM_TVE_Smoke Monday (21) runs the ball
Football

Auburn DB Weighs-In On 100-Yard Pick Six Against Tennessee