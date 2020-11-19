SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Health Update on Two Key Offensive Linemen

Matthew Ray

Wednesday night's "Vol Calls" was one of the more interesting shows of late. Jeremy Pruitt only fielded one phone question and one in-house question, however, he did provide several updates on his team, including the health status of two veteran offensive linemen.

Jahmir Johnson and Jerome Carvin have both played in two games for the Vols this fall, but neither have been able to sustain a level of health to allow them to play at the level it was expected. Both got the start against South Carolina, but Johnson left the game with an apparent hamstring injury. He has only appeared in the Alabama contest since. Carvin, on the other hand, started against Missouri but has not played since due to turf-toe. 

Pruitt said on the duo, "Jahmir Johnson is back, ready to go, so that’s good for him. He hadn’t really played. He's played in two games this year. Played against South Carolina and Alabama. He played well in both of them. So he's back. Jerome Carvin, really who has played very little since the Missouri game, he's just been battling a really bad turf toe. He's closer. Those things are some of the worst injuries you can have, but he’s obviously closer now. So that’s good to see. When you have a couple weeks off there it gives you an opportunity to have guys who are banged up, get them some rest. When you’re playing back-to-back games, it’s just kind of a grind. So that’s been good for some of those guys as well."

Pruitt added earlier in the day during his final media availability, "They definitely have started back into the practice routine, so it’s looking promising. Hopefully, over the next two or three days they can continue to improve and get closer to 100 percent." He was also speaking on Alontae Taylor and Ty Chandler for that part, as well. 

Tennessee (2-4) will travel to Auburn (4-2) for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday night. The Tigers last game was canceled, and they have had multiple players with the virus or quarantined over the last two weeks. 

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Wednesday Press Conference Ahead of Auburn

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Wednesday Press Conference Ahead of Auburn

Matthew Ray

Vols Veteran DB Enters Transfer Portal

Vols Veteran DB Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Planning to Wait on Saturday for Vols Starting QB to be Revealed

Pruitt Planning to Wait on Saturday for Vols Starting QB to be Revealed

Matthew Ray

Goals For Auburn Week

The Vols were given an unexpected bye week in the middle of their tour of the SEC West. What are the changes the Vols need to make during practice to get back in the win column on Saturday?

Brandon Martin

Watch: Highlights as Vols Continue Preparing for Auburn

Watch: Highlights as Vols Continue Preparing for Auburn

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Assistant Coaches Salary Reduction

Matthew Ray

Lady Vols guard Rennia Davis named to Preseason All-SEC First Team

This is Davis’s third consecutive year to earn the honor.

Jake Nichols

WATCH: VFL Cordarrelle Patterson ties NFL’s all-time kickoff record with electric return on Monday Night Football

The former Vol has continued to make a name for himself in the NFL after starring for Tennessee under Derek Dooley.

Jake Nichols

Watch: Vols Practice in Thompson-Boling Ahead of First Game of the Season

Watch: Vols Practice in Thompson-Boling Ahead of First Game of the Season

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Sees 'Confidence and Command' from QB Bailey During Vols Open Week

Pruitt Sees 'Confidence and Command' from QB Bailey During Vols Open Week

Matthew Ray