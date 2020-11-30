FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Jeremy Pruitt Updates Progress of Harrison Bailey

Tennessee has one quarterback in isolation due to contact tracing, according to what Jeremy Pruitt said on Monday.

I have been told by a reliable source that Harrison Bailey is not that quarterback and continues to get quality first team reps. Bailey missed the first 

Bailey has finished out the last two contests at quarterback for the Vols with as much success as you would expect from a Freshman given his circumstances. 

Jeremy Pruitt was asked about his progress today and had this to say: 

I really don’t think the issue is the playbook. Harrison’s a smart guy that’s worked really hard. It’s been more about opportunities and getting live opportunities, and he’s had a chance to do more and more of that as the season has went. When you just talk about volume of work, really playing a little bit at the end of the Kentucky game, the Arkansas game and then a couple of weeks against Auburn has been really good for him, just for the speed of the game, to prepare him for the future. That’s been really, really good. He works hard every single day and is developing a little bit more  leadership around the rest of his teammates. That’s part of being a quarterback, is getting the other 10 guys to be at their best. Again, he continues to do what we ask him to do.”

There is a chance that Bailey could still start this weekend against the Gators. Florida’s defense has struggled opposed to its offense. 

