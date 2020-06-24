Just In: 49ers Officially Sign Jauan Jennings to Four-Year Deal

Jauan Jennings is now officially a San Francisco 49er. The organization announced the official news on Wednesday, and they have signed Jennings to a 4-year deal.

Coming out of the draft, Jennings projected first contract was $3,406,024 over a four-year span. The projected deal was also set to include a $111,024 guaranteed signing bonus by overthecap.com

Jennings's draft process was an interesting one, as he came in with a lot of intrigue around him. His combine numbers, especially his slow 40-yard dash time, are believed to be the reason he slid into the 7th round at pick 217.

The physical, team-first receiver was a perfect scheme fit for the 49ers offensive system, and he will certainly see time on special teams.

The official press release from 49ers.com reads, "The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed WR Jauan Jennings to a four-year deal.

Jennings (6-3, 212) was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round (217th overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He appeared in 50 games (30 starts) in five years (2015-19) at Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (18). He Also tallied 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground. As a senior, he was selected a team MVP and captain as he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and registered 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown on the ground. In 2018, he appeared in 12 games (five starts) and recorded 30 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns after redshirting in 2017. In 2016, he appeared in all 13 games (nine starts) and recorded 40 receptions for 580 yards and seven touchdowns and also threw a four-yard touchdown pass. As a freshman in 2015, he appeared in 11 games (six starts) and recorded 14 receptions for 149 yards and completed one pass for a 58-yard touchdown.

A 22-year-old native of Murfreesboro, TN, Jennings attended Blackman (Murfreesboro, TN) High School.