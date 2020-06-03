Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Legend Johnny Majors Has Passed Away at the Age of 85

Matthew Ray

Tennessee football legend Johnny Majors has passed away at the age of 85. The news was first reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel this morning. 

Majors was a star halfback for the Vols in the late 1950's. Majors was an all-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year. He was the runner-up for the Heisman trophy in 1956. 

Majors had even more success after his playing career, as he would go on to be a successful college head coach, and he eventually returned to Tennessee for 15 seasons from 1977-92. 

In 1976, he led the Pitt Panthers to a perfect record and national championship, before returning to Tennessee to coach his Alma Mater. He won three SEC titles during his stint with the Vols, and he left even more of an impression on his legendary legacy in Knoxville, on and off the field. 

Majors received coach of the year awards three different times during his historic career, and he finished with 185-137-10 record. 

On a day that Tennessee players returned to campus, Vols fans across the globe receive a shock of bad news. Our thoughts and prayers go out the the Majors family, and those affected by the loss of a great coach and even better man. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Tennessee Vols Chat

All Day Tennessee Vols Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Tennessee Coaches Release Unified Statement in Response to Current Events

The Tennessee Athletic Department has released a statement in regard to the current events across the country

Matthew Ray

by

Tennessee Tom

Watch: In Our Nation's Time Of Need, Flint, Michigan Officer Quotes Inky Johnson

In Our Nation's Time Of Need, Flint, Michigan Officer Quotes Inky Johnson

Dale Dowden

A Look at Where Things Stand With Tennessee's Remaining In-State Targets

A Look at Where Things Stand With Tennessee's Remaining In-State Targets

Matthew Ray

Vols Commit Wilcoxson The Perfect Fit to Lead Peer Recruiting Charge

A look at Why Kamar Wilcoxson is the perfect fit for Tennessee's peer recruiting charge

Matthew Ray

2020 an Opportunity for Kivon Bennett to Create a Legacy of His Own

Kivon Bennett is the son of a football legend, and he will have the opportunity to start carving his own path in 2020

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols DB Commit Rucker is the Prototype for Pruitt and Ansley Defensive System

Watch: Vols DB Commit Rucker is the Prototype for Pruitt and Ansley Defensive System

Matthew Ray

Vols Signees Will Be Thrust Into the Mix Quickly at Running Back

Tennessee Volunteers signees Tee Hodge, Len'Neth Whitehead, and Jabari Small are going to have to make a big move in fall camp

Matthew Ray

96 Days Until Tennessee Football: A Look at the History of the Number

A Look at the History of the number 96 with Tennessee Vols football

Matthew Ray

97 Days Until Tennessee Football: A Look at the History of the Number

97 Days Until Tennessee Football: A Look at the History of the Number

David May