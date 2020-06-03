Tennessee Legend Johnny Majors Has Passed Away at the Age of 85

Tennessee football legend Johnny Majors has passed away at the age of 85. The news was first reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel this morning.

Majors was a star halfback for the Vols in the late 1950's. Majors was an all-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year. He was the runner-up for the Heisman trophy in 1956.

Majors had even more success after his playing career, as he would go on to be a successful college head coach, and he eventually returned to Tennessee for 15 seasons from 1977-92.

In 1976, he led the Pitt Panthers to a perfect record and national championship, before returning to Tennessee to coach his Alma Mater. He won three SEC titles during his stint with the Vols, and he left even more of an impression on his legendary legacy in Knoxville, on and off the field.

Majors received coach of the year awards three different times during his historic career, and he finished with 185-137-10 record.

On a day that Tennessee players returned to campus, Vols fans across the globe receive a shock of bad news. Our thoughts and prayers go out the the Majors family, and those affected by the loss of a great coach and even better man.