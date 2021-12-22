Josh Heupel Discusses Florida Transfer Gerald Mincey

Gerald Mincey surprised Tennessee coaches by committing to them during an official visit earlier this month. At the time, the Tennessee staff was still working through transfer portal evaluations, including Mincey's, but in the end, they decided to take the Florida transfer. During his final press conference before Christmas break, Josh Heupel discussed what Mincey brings to Knoxville.

"Had recruited him previously," Heupel said on Wednesday morning. "Knew his background. Coach Elarbee did as well. Young man that has great physical attributes and is still growing as a player. Felt like the number of years that he has, he can come in here and make a long-term impact inside of our program."

Mincey, originally a member of the 2020 recruiting class, chose the Gators over 17 other offers, including Georgia and Penn State.

During his time at Florida, Mincey appeared in 11 games, and he was almost certain to see his role expand in 2022.

"Though he didn’t see significant minutes to this point in his career, he would likely have had an expanded role for the Gators next season with seniors Jean Delance and Stewart Reese set to graduate," Sports Illustrated's All Gators' Connor Clarke wrote when Mincey entered the transfer portal. "Offensive line is one position that the Gators have really struggled to recruit in recent years, especially lacking in propsects that can come in and make an impact early on, so any attrition at the position hurts."

Mincey is currently with the team in Knoxville and going through bowl practice. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Volunteers.

The 6'6", 315lb offensive tackle also has ties to one of Tennessee's top recruiting targets left in the 2022 cycle, Ahmad Moten. The two were former teammates at perennial South Florida powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons.

Mincey will likely plug into the right tackle battle during the spring, but he also has the ability to be a swing man and play multiple positions for Tennessee.