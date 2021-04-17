Josh Heupel Discusses His Assessment of Tennessee’s Quarterbacks So Far This Spring

Tennessee held its second closed scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning, and following the outing, Head Coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media to discuss what he saw from his team. The quarterback position is always one of the hot topics, and Heupel offered up insight into the position so far.

"I think today, I want to go back and watch the tape before I make a comment on the quarterbacks from today, but I think as an overall group, they've gotten better (this spring)," Heupel said. "Really, you start spring ball working the fundamentals, the techniques we are doing like meshing with our running backs, our drops, under center, to throwing on the run, some of those things they have really continued to get better at fundamentally."

The first-year head coach is impressed with how the group as a whole has picked up what he wants from them inside of his offense, which ahs allowed the competition at the position to heat up even more.

"I think operationally, they have come light years from where we started as a group understanding the communication process, the tempo we want to play at and within that tempo, being able to have control of the game," Heupel said about his quarterbacks. "I think as we finish this week, I think they should be able to make another jump. I think they have a chance to take a huge stride in June and July before we get back. Watch the video of themselves doing it. You have a chance to make some huge strides."

The competition at the position does not appear to be coming to a close anytime soon, as the Volunteers Head Coach alluded to it remaining a competition all the way into training camp.

"All of them have made some big-time plays down the field. They have taken care of the football for the most part throughout spring ball. They have to continue to grow and push here as we compete at that position in June and July before we get back in training camp."