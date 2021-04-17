FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Josh Heupel Discusses His Assessment of Tennessee’s Quarterbacks So Far This Spring

Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee held its second closed scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning, and following the outing, Head Coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media to discuss what he saw from his team. The quarterback position is always one of the hot topics, and Heupel offered up insight into the position so far.

"I think today, I want to go back and watch the tape before I make a comment on the quarterbacks from today, but I think as an overall group, they've gotten better (this spring)," Heupel said. "Really, you start spring ball working the fundamentals, the techniques we are doing like meshing with our running backs, our drops, under center, to throwing on the run, some of those things they have really continued to get better at fundamentally."

The first-year head coach is impressed with how the group as a whole has picked up what he wants from them inside of his offense, which ahs allowed the competition at the position to heat up even more.

"I think operationally, they have come light years from where we started as a group understanding the communication process, the tempo we want to play at and within that tempo, being able to have control of the game," Heupel said about his quarterbacks.  "I think as we finish this week, I think they should be able to make another jump. I think they have a chance to take a huge stride in June and July before we get back. Watch the video of themselves doing it. You have a chance to make some huge strides."

The competition at the position does not appear to be coming to a close anytime soon, as the Volunteers Head Coach alluded to it remaining a competition all the way into training camp.

"All of them have made some big-time plays down the field. They have taken care of the football for the most part throughout spring ball. They have to continue to grow and push here as we compete at that position in June and July before we get back in training camp."

5CCAB91E-77A8-4CB7-ABC0-96FE5BD8EC28
Football

Josh Heupel praises freshman WR Walker Merrill after Saturday scrimmage

131C259F-BDE3-45F9-A7C9-49C8DAC95BBD
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses His Assessment of Tennessee’s Quarterbacks So Far This Spring

6A1483E0-8517-4C66-B9BF-4F741AC52771
Football

Peach State Linebacker Josephs Sets Official Visit With Tennessee

56184225-CE6B-446D-9356-A5FDD5602164
Baseball

Watch: Josh Heupel Throws Out Opening Pitch for Tennessee-Vanderbilt Series Opener

E788ED59-6D5D-4CBA-80B3-AB79022F58E2
Baseball

Nichols: In Vanderbilt series, Vitello faces greatest test (and celebration) yet

140361C1-FE8F-4AF0-9D03-459C5CF49ED7
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Fulkerson Announces Decision About College Future

C00625B2-F967-4056-8D20-025564D1083B
Football

Ekeler gives update on Tennessee’s special teams unit

huntley
Football

Tennessee Announces Signing of Elite Big Man Huntley-Hatfield