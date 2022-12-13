Josh Heupel Issues Statement on Tragic Passing of Mike Leach

The college football world is heartbroken after the tragic passing of Mike Leach.

The captivating head coach touched the life of many, even indirectly through his hilarious interview segments and willingness to give life advice to anyone who he thought might need it.

During his time at Oklahoma as offensive coordinator, Leach brought Josh Heupel in as a quarterback recruit, after one season together, Leach went on to coach at Texas Tech and Heupel led the Sooners to a national title.

Early on Tuesday morning, following Leach’s passing, Heupel issued a statement.

Heupel is considered a part of the Leach coaching tree, and it is certain the two have been architects of two of the most impressive offensive attacks.

Mississippi State announced this morning that Leach had passed away over night from a heart complication. His legacy is will live on and his air-raid will be one that is remembered for changing the game of college football.