Josh Heupel Provides Injury Update for Vols After Day One of Fall Camp

Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Josh Heupel discussed the injury status of multiple players followinJosh Heupel Provides Injury Update for Vols After Day One of Fall Camp

When Tennessee took to the practice field on Wednesday morning, there was a noticeable difference in the number of players that were participating compared to the spring. Josh Heupel alluded to it during his press conference on Tuesday, as the Volunteers have improved depth and got key pieces back from injury.

Today, he discussed the status of several players after practice.

"You didn't feel like they hadn't been out there," Heupel said on the return of several of his veterans. "They are understanding the flow of practice. Jeremy's up in the front of the line beginning of the special teams drill. Roman did a fantastic job. Labruzza looked really good out there."

All three veterans were sidelined in the spring, and getting Banks and Harrison back into the rotation is key for the falls this fall. Harrison did move back out with the edge rushers today.

"Some guys that have had long rehab processes that have come back, and I think they're truly at 100 percent," Heupel added. "They feel comfortable, confident in what they're doing out there on the football field."

Walker Merill was one of those guys that was sidelined at a point in the spring but looked extremely confident in his return today. While sporting a bulky knee brace, Merrill was consistent and confident in and out of his breaks.

"You guys saw him out there," Heupel said. "He's still got a knee brace on right now, just as protection, cautionary tale. But I really feel like he's at 100 percent and is comfortable just running and moving, and I feel like he'll continue to progress."

One of Merrill's fellow freshman classmates, Trinity Bell, is not quite ready to be a limited or full participant for the Vols, as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury suffered during his high school sports career.

"Trinity is coming back," Heupel said. "He's still rehabbing from a knee injury that he suffered in high school. It's a process that we feel really good about his rehab right now, but he's not ready to be on the field for us."

Heupel also took time to note the importance of his medical staff and support staff, noting their importance in the process.

"I think we've got a tremendous staff. I got here, and we had a large amount of injuries, and we've got a tremendous strength and conditioning staff that does a really good job. Dave Young, in particular, leads that for us, does a great job in the rehab process, and they work extremely well with our medical team — Jeronimo (Boche) and that staff."

The only other notable absence today was tight end Princeton Fant, who Heupel says will be back on Thursday morning.