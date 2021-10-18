Josh Heupel Provides Injury Update on Hendon Hooker

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker left Saturday night's game against Ole Miss with an apparent lower leg injury, which Josh Heupel said would continue to be evaluated over the coming day's. During Monday afternoon's press conference, Heupel provided more of an update on Hooker's status.

"Hendon, Tiyon, and Cade are day-to-day at this point," Heupel said on Monday afternoon. “ We will see where each one of those guys are as the week goes on."

"I don't think it is a long-term injury," Heupel added on Hooker. "His status for this week, we will see as it goes."

Since taking over for Joe Milton III in the second quarter of the Pitt game, Hooker has been a standout nationally for the Vols at the quarterback position going 95-138 through the air for 1,296 yards and 14 touchdowns, while throwing for just one interception. Hooker added another 390 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

"I think his understanding of what we are doing, his understanding has been really really good," Heupel added on Monday about Hendon's growth since taking over. "He is playing with confidence. The other part of that is the players around him growing as well. For Hendon, he is going to grow, believe that, and he continues to prepare very well."

Tennessee will travel to Alabama this weekend to take on the Crimson Tide at 7 pm ET on ESPN. If Hooker is unable to go, the Vols will look back to Joe Milton III, who won the starting battle coming out of fall camp.

Mays left the game just three plays into Tennessee's early offensive series, and he was sidelined for the rest of the contest. He has been in a walking boot since post-game, so it remains to be seen when he could return. Tennessee's offensive line struggled with Mays sidelined, and if he is unable to go this weekend, the Vols will have to turn to former walk-on Dayne Davis.

"Some really positive things," Heupel said about Davis's performance. "Couple of things in protection that weren't as good as they need to be. Believe in Dayne, believe in his ability to play, and if Cade isn't able to go this week, believe in his ability to play at a high level."

Evans was injured during the South Carolina game with an ankle injury, and he was a game-time decision on Saturday, but he was unable to go after going through a strenuous workout on the field in pre-game. Tennessee utilized Jabari Small, Len'Neth Whitehead, and Marcus Pierce in his absence. Freshman Jaylen Wright was also sidelined with a toe injury, but sources have indicated he will be back this weekend.

The Vols will need these key contributors to compete on the road with Alabama in what will be a hostile environment.