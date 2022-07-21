Josh Heupel Provides Update on Eligibility of Transfer WR Bru McCoy

Atlanta, Ga.-- Josh Heupel met with the local media following his gauntlet of national media appearances during Thursday's SEC Media Days session. During the portion with the local reporters, Heupel was questioned about the eligibility of USC transfer WR Bru McCoy, who joined the team this summer, after committing to Tennessee during the spring.

“There’s another hurdle that we’ve still got to clear for him to be completely eligible,” Heupel said of this. “Our administration's working on that, and we’ll find out when we find out. Those things always go through our administration, our compliance department. All the entities on campus are a part of that process. Feel really good about who he is and how he’s approached getting to Knoxville and becoming an integrated part of our football team and our campus life."

McCoy, a former consensus top-ten prospect coming out of high school, is freakish in terms of his size and length as a receiver. He measures in at 6'3", 220lbs and is carrying very little body fat, so it should come as no surprise that he has caught the attention of his current teammates, including Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman, both of whom had good things to say about him.

"Bru is always down to work," Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker said during his media session. "I could call Bru at 3am, and he would be ready to go catch some balls. It is a special thing to have in that receiver room for sure. I pride myself on working and trying to be the first one in and last one out, but I always seem to catch some receivers out there. Bru is a special guy, you know? Big, fast, explosive, and can catch the ball. Huge catch radius. I am excited to see him in action."

Tillman, who Josh Heupel credited for his relentless work ethic during the day's outing, was also highly complimentary of McCoy.

"I feel like Bru can give us a lot (this season)," Tillman said of McCoy. "He's a big receiver like me. he can run, has good hands and is a bruiser. Bru's gonna be very dominant for us this year."

McCoy dealt with a legal issue at USC that was determined to be a false report which could ultimately be the cause for delay in his transfer, but has also transferred two other times. He signed with USC before transferring to Texas, then back to USC. However, this was all before the one-time transfer rule went into effect and McCoy served the penalty of having to sit out for a year at that time.

Tennessee starts fall camp on August 1st, so the Vols will hope to have an answer by then, as McCoy could be a vital part of the offense, but there is likely no set timetable in place for when the Vols will hear a definitive decision.