Josh Heupel Provides Updates on Injuries, Absences Ahead of Pitt

Tennessee came into its contest against Bowling Green a few players short due to various reasons, but the Vols cruised to an easy 38-6 victory despite the absences of players like Byron Young and Jimmy Calloway. During the contest, starting center Cooper Mays left the game early on with a leg injury. Today, ahead of a pivotal week two matchup against Pitt, Josh Heupel provided an update on his roster.

On Jimmy Calloway- Calloway, who has been limited due to a minor procedure, is expected to return to action this week, according to Heupel. One source indicated that Calloway could have gone on Thursday night, but the Vols chose to be cautious with him and ensure that he was fully healthy for the week two matchup. Calloway has pushed Jalin Hyatt for a starting spot at the slot receiver position, and he will be a key factor of the rotation when he returns.

On Cooper Mays- "Coop is in the building today moving around. As the week unfolds, we will get a better feel of if he will be 100 percent for kickoff." To replace Mays on Thursday, Tennessee moved Jerome Carvin from left guard to center, then brought Ollie Lane into the guard spot. This rotation had success, and this will likely be the rotation if Mays cannot go.

On Byron Young- Young was absent due to an eligibility issue with the NCAA, but Heupel says Tennessee is preparing as if they will have Young for this matchup. Young should be one of Tennessee's most important defensive players and would be a major factor in Tennessee's attempt to disrupt sixth-year senior quarterback Kenny Pickett's rhythm on Saturday. "We are preparing like he will be back, and we will get word back from the NCAA this week."

Other injuries not mentioned were Kamal Hadden (DNP) on Thursday night due to a nagging hamstring injury, but he is expected to be back for this week's game, according to sources. Ramel Keyton was not available on Saturday, but there is still confirmation on his status at this time, as he is believed to be ready to go soon.