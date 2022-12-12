Just In: Cedric Tillman Announces NFL Draft, Orange Bowl Intentions

After battling the injury bug for most of the 2022 season, Cedric Tillman has announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He will also sit out of the Orange Bowl as well, he announced moments ago.

Tillman exploded onto the scene in 2021 and entered the season as a Biletnikoff candidate. An early high ankle sprain against Akron led to Tillman being sidelined for multiple weeks after having "tight rope" surgery to help rehabilitate the ankle.

Tillman was able to return for a couple of games down the stretch of the season, but he did not play against Missouri on Senior Day or in the regular season finale Vanderbilt.

As a Vol, Tillman caught 109 passes for 1,622 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is considered one of the top ten best receivers in this year's draft.

Tennessee is set to play Clemson on December 30th in the Capital One Orange Bowl and could be without its two top receiving targets if Jalin Hyatt opts out of the bowl as well.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.