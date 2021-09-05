September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search

Just In: Early Betting Lines Released For Tennessee's Week Two Contest

The Vols open as an underdog for their week two contest against Pitt
Author:
Publish date:

The Johnny Majors Classic is coming to Neyland Stadium on Saturday at noon as the two programs that the legendary coach and played was such an integral part of are set to honor his recent passing with home-and-home games the next two seasons.

Both teams are coming off of blowout wins from week one, and the early Vegas odds are now being released ahead of Saturday's contest.

Pitt has opened as the favorite to this point. The Panthers opened as a 2-point favorite on Draft Kings, -1.5 on Fanduel and -1 on Circa Sportsbook.

The Vols are the home team, so it is likely this line could move to their favor before the contest kicks off, but to start week two, Josh Heupel's team opens up as a home underdog in its biggest out of conference matchup of this season.

Teams generally grow the most from week one to week two, so it will be important for Josh Heupel to see where his team improves the most, something he echoed following Thursday night's win.

“I said it leading up to it, we had to go play a game," Heupel said. "You find out a lot of good and a lot of things you need to get a whole lot better on. That’s on the field and that’s off. It’s all of us together. It’s a twelve-week journey. This is week one, year one. I told the guys to enjoy it tonight. It has been seven months of hard work. But at the same time, we can be a whole lot better. If you approach it the right way, coaches say between week one to week two is the opportunity to make your biggest improvement. I don’t know if that is the only time you can make those strides, but you certainly have the opportunity to deal with the reality of who you are and where you were efficient that night and where you can improve. I believe that our kids are going to come back in the building Saturday and be excited about getting back to work and getting better.”

USATSI_16674348_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Early Betting Lines Released For Tennessee's Week Two Contest

1191301564.jpg.0
Football

Week 2 Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Panthers

AF1023CE-C55A-44B7-B75D-20A77435A7BF
Football

Former Vols QB Guarantano Reportedly Wins Starting QB Job At WSU

A2CB00C8-7326-4699-8A83-9C550882B726
Football

Vols' QB Bailey Partners With NEGU in NIL Deal to Raise Awareness for Childhood Cancer

D9120BEB-0C0C-46BC-B46C-866B708A7454
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee's Week 1 Win Against Bowling Green

977CBA37-5274-4468-9676-5BCBFCCF9875
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said After Vols’ Week One Win Over Bowling Green

D9120BEB-0C0C-46BC-B46C-866B708A7454
Football

The Day After: Takeaways from Game 1 of the Josh Heupel Era

F40B0B43-0B14-44A6-BA1F-03D1657EC60B
Football

Game Balls: Bowling Green Edition