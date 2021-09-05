Just In: Early Betting Lines Released For Tennessee's Week Two Contest

The Johnny Majors Classic is coming to Neyland Stadium on Saturday at noon as the two programs that the legendary coach and played was such an integral part of are set to honor his recent passing with home-and-home games the next two seasons.

Both teams are coming off of blowout wins from week one, and the early Vegas odds are now being released ahead of Saturday's contest.

Pitt has opened as the favorite to this point. The Panthers opened as a 2-point favorite on Draft Kings, -1.5 on Fanduel and -1 on Circa Sportsbook.

The Vols are the home team, so it is likely this line could move to their favor before the contest kicks off, but to start week two, Josh Heupel's team opens up as a home underdog in its biggest out of conference matchup of this season.

Teams generally grow the most from week one to week two, so it will be important for Josh Heupel to see where his team improves the most, something he echoed following Thursday night's win.

“I said it leading up to it, we had to go play a game," Heupel said. "You find out a lot of good and a lot of things you need to get a whole lot better on. That’s on the field and that’s off. It’s all of us together. It’s a twelve-week journey. This is week one, year one. I told the guys to enjoy it tonight. It has been seven months of hard work. But at the same time, we can be a whole lot better. If you approach it the right way, coaches say between week one to week two is the opportunity to make your biggest improvement. I don’t know if that is the only time you can make those strides, but you certainly have the opportunity to deal with the reality of who you are and where you were efficient that night and where you can improve. I believe that our kids are going to come back in the building Saturday and be excited about getting back to work and getting better.”