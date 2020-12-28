Just In: Former Vols QB Shrout Announces Transfer Destination

J.T. Shrout got his opportunity to showcase what he could do in the last few games of Tennessee's season, and Jeremy Pruitt even referenced the ongoing battle between Shout and Harrison Bailey as a "look at the future."

However, following the conclusion of Tennessee's season, Shrout announced his intentions to transfer from Knoxville.

Shrout wrote, "I would like to thank (Vol Nation) for all you love and support,” Shrout wrote. “You truly are the greatest fan base in college football. Playing in Neyland Stadium in front of you all has been one of the greatest experiences I have had so far in my life. I would like to thank Coach Pruitt and his staff for giving this California kid a chance to play football for this amazing University and compete in the SEC. I would also like to thank Coach Chaney and Coach Weinke for developing me the past two years into not only the best possible football player I can be, but also the best man I can be. Thank you Dr. Klenck, Jeronimo Boche, and all the athletic trainers who have helped me stay healthy. Thank you to the Thorton staff members who have helped me grow and succeed in the classroom. To my past and current teammates, I love and appreciate you guys, I will miss every one of you. You guys have become my brothers. I wouldn’t have wanted to shed the blood, sweat, and tears with anyone else. Thank you for the great memories we have made together on and off the field. I will cherish them for the rest of my life. After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore all of my options moving forward for the next three years.”

Tonight, Shrout announced that he will transfer to the University of Colorado.

As things stand, Tennessee currently has two scholarship quarterbacks with Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer. 2021 signee Kaidon Salter is set to enroll in the next few weeks following the conclusion of his high school season.