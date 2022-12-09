Just In: Jalin Hyatt Becomes Tennessee's First Biletnikoff Winner
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has just been named the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, signifying the nation's top pass catcher. Hyatt is coming off a record-setting season on Rocky Top, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hyatt beat out Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson to earn the honor and become Tennessee's first Biletnikoff winner.
Hyatt joins a long list of great receivers to earn the award. Below is the full list of previous winners.
2021 Jordan Addison Pitt
2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama
2019 Ja'Marr Chase LSU
2018 Jerry Jeudy Alabama
2017 James Washington Oklahoma St
2016 Dede Westbrook Oklahoma
2015 Corey Coleman Baylor
2014 Amari Cooper Alabama
2013 Brandin Cooks Oregon St
2012 Marqise Lee USC
2011 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma St
2010 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma St
2009 Golden Tate Notre Dame
Read More
2008 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech
2007 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech
2006 Calvin Johnson Georgia Tech
2005 Mike Hass Oregon St
2004 Braylon Edwards Michigan
2003 Larry Fitzgerald Pitt
2002 Charles Rogers Michigan St
2001 Josh Reed LSU
2000 Antonio Bryant Pitt
1999 Troy Walters Stanford
1998 Troy Edwards Louisiana Tech
1997 Randy Moss Marshall
1996 Marcus Harris Wyoming
1995 Terry Glenn Ohio State
1994 Bobby Engram Penn State
Tennessee is still awaiting Hyatt's decision regarding the NFL Draft, where he is viewed as a potential first round prospect.
Hyatt recently signed an NIL deal with Hyatt Hotels ahead of Tennessee's Orange Bowl appearance. As part of the agreement, Hyatt is gifting his teammates with a generous hotel credit, similar to their stay at the Orange Bowl in Miami.