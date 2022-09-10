Just In: Kedon Slovis Ruled Out for Remainder of Tennessee Game

After taking a hard hit from Tyler Baron on a strip sack fumble at the end of the first half, Kedon Slovis will not return on Saturday.

Slovis did not come out of the locker room for the start of the second half, and his injury is undisclosed at this time.

Pittsburgh's backup quarterback Nick Patti will start the rest of the game.

The Vols currently lead Pittsburgh 24-17 entering the second half in the Johnny Majors Classic at Acrisure Stadium.

Slovis finishes the day with 14 completions on 24 attempts for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception.