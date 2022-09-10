Skip to main content

Just In: Kedon Slovis Ruled Out for Remainder of Tennessee Game

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After taking a hard hit from Tyler Baron on a strip sack fumble at the end of the first half, Kedon Slovis will not return on Saturday. 

Slovis did not come out of the locker room for the start of the second half, and his injury is undisclosed at this time. 

Pittsburgh's backup quarterback Nick Patti will start the rest of the game. 

The Vols currently lead Pittsburgh 24-17 entering the second half in the Johnny Majors Classic at Acrisure Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Slovis finishes the day with 14 completions on 24 attempts for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

USATSI_19019493_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Pitt

By Matt Ray
13E2A21B-8F4F-4FC2-995B-A45C8D615A46
Football

Live Updates: No.24 Tennessee at No.17 Pitt

By Matt Ray
19A9CB81-E481-4D4C-99A3-CE42679E7C20
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for Tennessee Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
A3B41EA5-1A20-459E-8277-C71682A364D1
Football

Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Pitt

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster
724F0760-BF4E-466C-ADBA-7AAA58AC935D
Football

Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Pitt

By Matt Ray, Jack Foster and Eric Woods
USATSI_17846609_168390308_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen: No. 24 Tennessee @ No. 17 Pitt

By Jack Foster
USATSI_18071251_168390308_lowres
Football

Final Betting Lines for Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh

By Jack Foster
fans tennesssse
Football

Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game

By Jack Foster