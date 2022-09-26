Skip to main content

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU

No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. 

The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN.

Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the Vols currently hold their highest ranking in the post-Phillip Fulmer era. While LSU has rolled off three straight victories since dropping a heartbreaker in the season-opener against Florida State. 

Tennessee will have a much-needed bye week  to get rest and try to get a few guys healthy for the trip, while LSU will have a matchup against Auburn at 7 pm ET on Saturday. 

Historically, The Vols and Bayou Bengals have played in some intriguing matchups, including a couple of SEC Championship games. 

The Vols hold the series lead 20-10-3, but LSU has won the last five matchups dating back to 2006, including most recently 30-10 in Knoxville. 

The next matchup in the series will prove a crucial one for the season for both teams in 2022. 

