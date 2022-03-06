Just In: Tennessee Adds Georgia Tech Transfer DB Wesley Walker

Tennessee has continued to scour the transfer portal in recent months, and they have added a quality defensive back to the room in former in-state standout Wesley Walker.

The former Ensworth High School star just announced his decision on social media moments ago.

Walker just entered the transfer portal on February 20th, after leaving Georgia Tech, where he had played in 23 games over three seasons. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at Tennessee. Walker totaled 45 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass defenses last fall for the Yellow Jackets as a nickel back. He is fresh off a weekend visit to Tennessee.

Coming out of high school, Walker held offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, and LSU among others.

He will join Warren Burrell, Brandon Turnage, Kamal Hadden, DeShawn Rucker, Doneiko Slaughter, Tamarion McDonald and the incoming freshman in Tennessee's cornerback rotation.

Walker joins Gerald Mincey as the second scholarship player Tennessee has added this cycle. The Vols have added several high quality preferred walk-ons through the transfer portal as well. Walker will be able to join the team during the summer semester and compete for a spot during fall camp. The Vols will have plenty of playing time available in the secondary as they look to reset after losing Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson to the NFL. He