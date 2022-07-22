Just In: Tennessee Receives NCAA Notice of Allegations From Jeremy Pruitt Investigation

According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, based on a copy of the notice of allegations from the NCAA obtained through a public record request. Tennessee has received 18 NCAA Infractions, according to the report from Dellenger.

"Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and several members of his football staff provided about $60,000 of impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to more than two dozen recruits and their families over a three-year period, according to a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, a copy of which was obtained by Sports Illustrated through a public records request," Dellenger's report states. "The 51-page document sent to the school Friday outlines 18 separate allegations of blatant recruiting misconduct from Pruitt and his staff transpiring as early as September 2018, his 10th month on the job, and extending through the COVID-19 recruiting dead period of 2020. All of the allegations are Level I, considered the most egregious on the NCAA’s infractions scale."

"In the most serious of allegations, Pruitt and his staff hosted at least six prospects and their families on nine weekend unofficial visits during the yearlong dead period, providing them with lodging, meals, transportation, household goods and even furniture that totaled $12,000," the report continued. "Pruitt himself is charged with having made cash payments of $3,000 and $6,000 to two prospects’ mothers, the first used to assist in medical bills and the other for a downpayment on a vehicle. In all, Pruitt and seven staff members are charged with having committed violations, all of whom were fired in January 2021 after an internal university investigation uncovered alleged wrongdoing. The list includes defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton, inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer, director of player personnel Drew Hughes, director of recruiting Bethany Gunn, assistant director of recruiting Chantryce Boone and a student assistant whose name is redacted from the report."

Pruitt's wife, Casey, is also listed in the report from Dellenger as having committed multiple violations.

"The ninth person charged with violations, Pruitt’s wife Casey, allegedly made cash payments of at least $2,000 to recruits and their families," Dellenger's report states. "Casey once worked in NCAA rules compliance at Troy University, her alma mater, and Florida State."

"Despite the 18 Level I violations—one of the highest totals in recent years considering LSU received eight Level 1s in March—the university was not hit with the “lack of institutional control,” largely because of its transparency and integrity in promptly handling the wrongdoing, NCAA documents say," per Dellenger. "The institution showed strong cooperation with NCAA investigators, conducted its own thorough internal investigation and took immediate steps in dismissing the staff members and sanctioning itself. The university docked itself 12 football scholarships last season, as well as imposing several more recruiting penalties, sources tell SI."

Per Dellenger, Tennessee will not contest the allegations, which comes as no surprise. To read Dellenger's view story, click here.