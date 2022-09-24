Just In: Tennessee Star Wide Receiver Out for Florida Game

Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is reportedly out for the Vols Top-20 showdown against Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Pete Thamel broke the news on Saturday morning via Twitter.

Josh Heupel has had a ‘we’ll see’ approach with Tillman all week, but the senior wideout is officially a no-go for the big game.

The Vols will now lean on Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and others in the WR room as Tennessee looks to go 4-0.