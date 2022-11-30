Skip to main content

Just In: Tennessee's CFB Playoff Ranking Revealed After Conclusion of Regular Season

The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking has been revealed after the final week of the regular season. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances two weeks ago, the Vols dropped five spots to Number 10. 

However, after a wild weekend in college football, the Vols moved up to No.7 in the , and we get a solid idea of where their bowl game will be.

Below is what the Top Ten looks like

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama 

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

With Alabama staying ahead of Tennessee, this almost certainly guarantees that Tennessee will play in the Orange Bowl agains the ACC's best team, which will be Clemson or North Carolina. 

