Just In: Three Vols Out of Tonight's Contest Against Bowling Green

September 2, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Before kicking off the Josh Heupel era, Tennessee is already down three players. 

Per a Tennessee spokesperson, wide receivers Ramel Keyton and Jimmy Callaway and edge rusher Byron Young will not participate in tonight's contest. 

As previously reported, Byron Young is out due to an eligibility issue related to his time at a prep school, but the hope is for Tennessee to get him back before conference play starts.

Keyton's absence is a blow to Tennessee's depth in the wide receiver corps, as he flashed several times last season. 

Meanwhile, Callaway's speed will be missed, and the Vols could suffer defensively without the athleticism we've seen from Young in practice.  Callaway’s dealt with a nagging lower extremity injury for a couple of weeks, including absences to end fall practice. One source has indicated that Tennessee would be able to play Callaway tonight if needed. He was pushing for a starting role prior to the injury setback. 

Other absences include, K’Rojhn Calbert, Trinity Bell, and Kaemen Marley. Calbert is done for the season following an injury at the start of camp, and Marley and Bell have been limited participants since arriving in the summer. Marley played a spring season, so a redshirt could be likely for him, while Bell is working back from an ACL injury.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is set to address the media during postgame availability. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

