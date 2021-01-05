Just In: Veteran Vols RB Enters Transfer Portal

Ty Chandler played in 45 games for Tennessee over the course of a four-year career, but he has now entered the transfer portal, as many other upperclassmen have over the past month. The news was first reported by Matt Zenits of Al.Com

Chandler started 25 games during his time on Knoxville, and his 3,245 all-purpose yards rank fifth in Tennessee history.

Chandler signed with Tennessee during the 2017 class, and he was considered one of the top running backs in the country coming out of high school.

Chandler served as a complement to Eric Gray this fall, and that was something he embraced. He said," A great one-two punch. He's a great running back himself, and he comes to the room ready to work every day and that pushes me and has me ready to go to work. I love being in the room with him, great dude on and off the field. I love having him in the running back room."

Tennessee will look to replace Chandler with Tiyon Evans, Cody Brown or Jabari Small. The Vols were very high on Evans during the recruiting process, and Jeremy Pruitt said of him following the early signing period, "The next young man is Tiyon Evans from Hartsville, South Carolina. He’s at Hutchinson Community College right now. A guy that we felt like is one of the premier running backs in the country. A guy that will be here midyear also. We’ll be excited to get him – feel like he’s a guy that can play all three downs. Has return ability. He’s probably 220 pounds. Really good hands out of the backfield, good blocker. A guy that can make you miss, can run with power, can run in between the tackles, can get out there on the perimeter. A guy that has lots of explosive ability. "

Chandler has yet to make a public statement about his decision to transfer.