Tennessee has added a transfer linebacker from BYU in Keenan Pili, who entered the portal earlier this month. Pili announced the commitment moments ago.

Pili was a captain at BYU and started 25 games over four years in Provo, racking 190 tackles, 11 for loss, and three sacks in his career with the Cougars.

He will have one year of eligibility left at Tennessee and brings an immediate presence to the linebacker room.