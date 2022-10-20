Just In: Vols Announce Uniform Combo For UT Martin Game

Tennessee Football has announced the uniform combination for their upcoming matchup against UT Martin this Saturday.

Tennessee is choosing to rock the all orange uniforms for the battle against the fellow UT team.

The No. 3 Vols are aiming to continue their undefeated season this weekend, as win against the Skyhawks would give the Big Orange a 7-0 record.

UT Martin figures to serve as an opportunity for Tennessee to flex their depth and allow banged up players to get healthy, as the Kentucky game will take place in Neyland Stadium next weekend.

UT and UT Martin kickoff at 12 pm ET on Saturday.